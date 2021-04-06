Bernard C. Chapman, 93, of Norfolk

Bernard started his working career at Alcoa as an apprentice pipe fitter, continuing to become a Journeyman pipefitter. He retired in 1990 as a general mechanic with over 30 years of service. He was proud to be a regular blood donor for the American Red Cross. Bernard was a former member of the American Legion and enjoyed doing crossword puzzle, hunting and fishing. He also greatly enjoyed spending time at his camp in St. Regis Falls.