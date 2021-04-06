Bernard C. Chapman, 93, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWNY) - Bernard C. Chapman, 93, a longtime resident of State Route 420, passed away Monday afternoon, April 5, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a short illness.
Bernard was born on June 9, 1927 in Brookdale, the son of the late Robert and Hazel (McClure) Chapman. He attended rural schools and graduated from St. Lawrence Central in 1944. On August 23, 1945, he entered the US Army, proudly serving his country as a T5 with the 9958th Technical Service Unit. He was honorably discharged on December 27, 1946.
Bernard started his working career at Alcoa as an apprentice pipe fitter, continuing to become a Journeyman pipefitter. He retired in 1990 as a general mechanic with over 30 years of service. He was proud to be a regular blood donor for the American Red Cross. Bernard was a former member of the American Legion and enjoyed doing crossword puzzle, hunting and fishing. He also greatly enjoyed spending time at his camp in St. Regis Falls.
Bernard is survived by his loving wife of nearly 71 years, Shirley M. (Lonkey); his children, Richard B. and Patricia Chapman of Arizona and Kelly and Timothy Burnett of Norfolk; his daughter-in-law, Lisa Lawrence of Massena; 6 grandsons, and many great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by an infant daughter, Robin Dawn Chapman in 1957, a son, Brad P. Chapman on November 10, 2005; and his brother, Bruce Chapman.
Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena on Friday 3-5:00PM. Funeral services will be held privately with burial in Brookdale Cemetery.
Please note that visitation will be occupancy controlled with those attending required to observe social distancing and wear face coverings. If occupancy limitations are reached, those attending may have to wait outside until occupancy has been reduced.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to a charity of one’s choice.
Friends are encouraged to share memories, offer condolences and view his funeral services online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
