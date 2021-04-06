Cat rescued from tree in Thompson Park

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - From a distance, it’s hard to spot. But look a little closer and you’ll see something out of place in a Thompson Park tree: a black and white cat.
Getting to the base of the tree isn’t an easy trek and when you get there, there’s a lot of tree to climb.
An anonymous citizen has been visiting to feed the feline, stuck there since last Friday.
“Getting ready to go rescue a cat. Probably 30 feet up now,” said Northern Tree Experts co-owner Vinny Jendrzejczak as he geared up Tuesday for the rescue attempt.
To climb a tree safely, Jendrzejczak needs tools like spikes and rope to make it happen. And it helps to carry a little bit of bait too.
“Beef Jerky sticks for him,” said Jendrzejczak.
The company’s other co-owner, Matt Roof, says they didn’t hesitate to help.
“We’re both cat lovers. So, we knew that it needed help and no one wants to see an animal suffer and volunteering is part of our business model,” he said.
It was a bit of a struggle and the crew couldn’t quite get the cat in the net, but it did make it out of the tree.
“Best solution is to get him down and safe, and let him make his own decision after this. Hopefully he’s a little smarter next time,” said Jendrzejczak.
