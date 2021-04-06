Couple accused of shoplifting at Walmart 14 times this year

LERAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Theresa couple is accused of shoplifting from the town of LeRay Walmart more than a dozen times since the beginning of the year.
And at least one of those times, Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say, 40-year-old Andrew Manning and 36-year-old Danielle Bauer of Mill Street allegedly had their 12-year-old child with them.
Deputies say the pair worked together to steal more than $800 in merchandise 14 times since early January.
They were arrested at Walmart on April 1 and each charged with petit larceny and endangering the welfare of a child.
They were released to appear in LeRay town court later this month.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.