Cuomo, lawmakers announce budget agreement

“The final budget deal just released by Gov. Cuomo is nothing short of shameful. It is a reckless $212 billion wish list. This deal cut between the governor, Senate and Assembly Majorities falls short of what our constituents expect from state government. Adding taxes to the already highest-taxed state in the country is beyond counterproductive. Not only are we adding taxes in this budget, but we are giving undocumented immigrants/workers $2 billion. This is double the number we are giving to our small businesses. That is totally outrageous.”