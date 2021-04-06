Cuomo, lawmakers announce budget agreement

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Andrew Cuomo, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie have announced an agreement on the state budget.
They said final budget accomplishes major legislative priorities, including:
- A record $29.5 billion in aid to schools aid;
- $29 billion in public and private green economy investments;
- $2.4 billion for rent and homeowner relief;
- $2.4 billion for child care;
- $2.1 billion for excluded workers;
- 1 billion for small business recovery;
- A first-in-the-nation plan to make broadband internet affordable;
- Legalizing mobile sports betting; and
- Implementing comprehensive nursing home reforms.
Additionally, they said the budget closes the deficit and invests in the ongoing response to the pandemic and recovery efforts.
The budget agreement includes spending in the following categories:
- Total State Operating Funds: $111 billion
- All Funds spending $212 billion
- School Aid: $29.5 billion, a $3 billion increase.
North country Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush (R. - 117th District) issued the following statement:
“The final budget deal just released by Gov. Cuomo is nothing short of shameful. It is a reckless $212 billion wish list. This deal cut between the governor, Senate and Assembly Majorities falls short of what our constituents expect from state government. Adding taxes to the already highest-taxed state in the country is beyond counterproductive. Not only are we adding taxes in this budget, but we are giving undocumented immigrants/workers $2 billion. This is double the number we are giving to our small businesses. That is totally outrageous.”
