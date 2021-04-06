General Brown looks for improvement on the gridiron

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s a light week in local sports because of spring vacation for area schools.
One team that’s in action this week is General Brown football.
The Lions are currently 1-1 on the season.
General Brown lost its first game to Vernon Verona Sherrill 20-0 before beating Cato-Meridian this past Saturday 41-7.
The Lions certainly showed improvement in that last game.
The Lions will be tested in their next game, a meeting with the Comets in Carthage Wednesday with kickoff set for high noon.
“It was nice to get back out on the field,” coach Doug Black said. “Definitely saw some big improvements this past week. Our first game was kind of a test. We were able to make some corrections, get on the film and get on the board inside and fix some of our mistakes.”
“First game was pretty tough,” quarterback and defensive back Nate Heller said. The second game we bounced back well. I think we just worked on the little things the second week and it showed when we played better.”
“We got Carthage on Wednesday. That will be a tough one,” Black said. They’re the bigger school but it will be a good challenge for us to see where we are at. It’s nice to see the kids back out there. We knew coming in we had to be flexible -- play some afternoon games, middle of the week games -- but anything to get these kids on the field.”
Monday’s local scores
Men’s college lacrosse
SUNY Potsdam 15, SUNY New Paltz 8
Women’s college lacrosse
SUNY New Paltz 25, SUNY Potsdam 3
College softball
Clarkson 6, RIT 2
Clarkson 10, RIT 6
