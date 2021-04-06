Harvey Louis “Lou” Box II, formerly of the North Country

Lou’s parents owned a lake home outside of Spokane where Lou helped build additional rooms and remodeled existing rooms. He learned to side and paint the home, put in plumbing, and watched his electrician father wire the structure. In the summers Lou would be at the lake waterskiing, racing the boat or swimming with friends. It was more like hanging with friends, because those friends knew that where Lou was, was the excitement… and maybe a little bit of trouble. He always found joy in his activities. When he wasn’t at the lake in the summer, he was living with his father on a job site. Lou discovered he needed to learn to cook during these times with his dad because his father couldn’t put a good meal together.