Jazz at Lincoln Center Gala 2021

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Innovation + Soul
Innovation + Soul 2021 Jazz at Lincoln Center Gala Premieres Apr 14 at 7:30pm ET On-Demand Apr 15–25 Performance Only Pass: $30 Performance Pass Plus: $35 (includes full recording)
Jazz at Lincoln Center is proud to announce the 2021 gala, Innovation + Soul, hosted by Dee Dee Bridgewater and honoring Jon Batiste and Charles Phillips. Enjoy special appearances by President Bill Clinton, Anna Deavere Smith, Lil Buck, Pedrito Martinez, Veronica Swift, Michael Rodriguez, and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis. Together they will perform a collection of innovative and soulful arrangements in celebration of the contemporary sounds that have defined jazz as we know it.
By tuning into our gala, you can help support and sustain Jazz at Lincoln Center’s ability to fulfill and further our mission. The hundreds of artists that perform in Rose Theater, The Appel Room, and Dizzy’s Club and our dedicated JALC staff humbly thank you for your consideration and your generosity during this trying time for all.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.