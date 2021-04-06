JCC’s Boomer in ‘Mascot Madness’ final

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Boomer T. Cannoneer has had a very successful debut year.
The Jefferson Community college mascot has made it to the final round of the SUNY “Mascot Madness” contest.
Boomer, a bald eagle in a military cannoneer uniform, is up against SUNY Oneonta’s Red, which is described as a “fierce but friendly dragon.”
You can vote at suny.edu/mascotmadness. Voting ends at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7.
The competition started with 34 mascots, including ones from larger community colleges and four-year institutions.
Boomer got to this point in the bracket-style competition by defeating Hudson Valley Community College’s Victor Viking in the first round, Stony Brook’s Wolfie the SeaWolf in the second, Fulton Montgomery Community College’s Reggie Raider in the third, and 2019′s champion, Rip Van Winkle from Columbia Greene Community College in the semifinals.
Unveiled in February, Boomer is still in his rookie year and, because of the pandemic, has had very few opportunities to appear in public.
The winner of the contest will be announced later in the week.
