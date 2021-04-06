Jefferson County to host J&J vaccine clinic

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County has scheduled a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Thursday.
It will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. in the McVean gymnasium at Jefferson Community College.
The shots will be of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is available only to those 18 and older.
Even though the state now allows anyone 16 or older to be vaccinated, the Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for 16- and 17-year-olds.
You can register for Thursday’s clinic at jcphs.org. Just click on the “COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments” box.
You can also sign up on a waiting list in case there are any unused doses that day. You can do that at hidrb.com/signup.
