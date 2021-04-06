Kenneth P. Moseley, 81, of Great Bend

Ken was born on July 13, 1939 in Carthage, New York the son of late Theodore and Marion (Zimmer) Moseley. He attended Carthage High School and served in the U.S. Air Force for four and a half years when he was honorably discharged. Ken married Linda M. Thomas on March 21, 1964 at Woolworth Memorial Methodist Church in Great Bend. He had a never-ending love for his wife of 57 years. (Linda was his world!) Ken worked as a mechanic at Ft. Drum for 35 years when he retired.