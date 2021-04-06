Knowlton Technologies presents checks to local non-profits

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown company is doing its part to continue to help its neighbors.
Knowlton Technologies, which is owned by Eastman Chemical Company, presented a check to the Watertown Urban Mission for $10,000.
The contribution comes from the Eastman Foundation to support local organizations during the pandemic.
Site Manager William Hardin says the foundation wanted to give back to those in the community that have supported them over the years.
“Knowlton’s been here for 200 plus years and the town is kind of grown around us so we have a lot of the same neighbors that they have that they’re actually helping and so being able to give back through urban mission to those neighbors, we think it’s the right thing to do,” he said.
Hardin says they also gave $15,000 to the Community Action Planning Council. The money is earmarked for things like rental assistance and mental health services.
