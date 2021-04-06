Mary Helen LaLonde, 73, of Clayton

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mrs. Mary Helen LaLonde, 73, died Easter Sunday at the Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Syracuse, where she resided for almost two years as a result of dementia.
Services will be held later this summer at a time and date to be announced, with burial to follow in Clayton Cemetery.
Mary was born, September 28th, 1947, in Watertown, the daughter of George and Mary Elizabeth Cantwell Bazinet. She graduated from Clayton High School.
On April 20th, 1968, she married William LaLonde with Msgr. Dennis Lynch officiating.
Mary was a housekeeper most of her life, working at Bertrand’s Motel in Clayton. Later on, she worked at Surefine Supermarket as a cashier.
She enjoyed knitting, reading books, and socializing with friends.
Surviving are two sons and their wives, David (Sara) LaLonde of Leesburg, VA, and Bill (Abigail) LaLonde of Troy, NY; two grandsons, Thomas of Troy, and Wade of Leesburg; one brother, Peter, from Gainesville, FL; nieces and nephews.
Her husband Bill died February 24th, 2019, two brothers, Patrick and George, three sisters, Virginia Kay, Joan Misercola, and Mary Laurena, all predeceased her.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Helen’s name may be made to the Hawn Memorial Library, 220 John Street, Clayton, N.Y. 13624, or the Clayton Food Pantry, 521 James Street, Clayton, N.Y. 13624.
Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.
Condolences can be made at trjetty.com
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.