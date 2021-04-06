More sun, more warm temperatures

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be another nice day but like Monday, it’s also off to a chilly start.
Temperatures started in the 20s and 30s. It will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s.
It stays mild overnight. Lows will be around 40.
There’s a very small chance of showers in Jefferson and Lewis counties late tonight, but otherwise it’s a very dry forecast.
Northeast St. Lawrence County is listed in moderate drought, while the rest of the north country is designated dry.
It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-60s.
Thursday will be sunny with highs in the low 70s.
It will be partly sunny Friday through Monday.
Highs will be in the mid-60s on Friday and Saturday and in the low 60s on Sunday and Monday.
