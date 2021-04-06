New Exhibit at Everson Museum

Everson Museum of Art announces the opening of a new exhibition titled Who What When Where on Saturday, April 10. Based on the iconic Carrie Mae Weems’ 1998 photographic series of the same name, Who What When Where uses the four fundamental words for narrative construction to explore how images are interpreted through the subjective lens of identity, place, time, and power. It will encourage exploration of how perception is impacted by the lived experience and belief systems that each individual brings to bear. Who What When Where will showcase works from the Everson Museum of Art’s permanent collection that ask—and answer—these questions from the artists’ point of view.