MANNSVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Nicholas James Patell, 26, of Mannsville, NY, passed away on March 31, 2021 at home. Born in Syracuse to Mary and Thomas Patell, Nick was truly a force to be reckoned with. At five months of age, Nick was diagnosed with West’s Syndrome which later evolved into Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, a disorder which rendered him wheelchair bound, nonverbal, blind, and severely epileptic. Nick surpassed all expectations. Despite being told his disorder would stunt his growth, Nick grew to a towering 6′1″, over shadowing his parents and especially his little sister Alexis, who tapped out at 5′4″. Nick graduated from South Jefferson Central School in 2016, after acing homeschooling.