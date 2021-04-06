MANNSVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Nicholas James Patell, 26, of Mannsville, NY, passed away on March 31, 2021 at home. Born in Syracuse to Mary and Thomas Patell, Nick was truly a force to be reckoned with. At five months of age, Nick was diagnosed with West’s Syndrome which later evolved into Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, a disorder which rendered him wheelchair bound, nonverbal, blind, and severely epileptic. Nick surpassed all expectations. Despite being told his disorder would stunt his growth, Nick grew to a towering 6′1″, over shadowing his parents and especially his little sister Alexis, who tapped out at 5′4″. Nick graduated from South Jefferson Central School in 2016, after acing homeschooling.
Nicholas loved trying new things in the kitchen and making bird feeders to put out at his home nestled deep in the woods. He loved history and current events, listening to music (especially Neil Young), having books read to him, watching Jeopardy with his family, and going on walks in the natural environment. Nicholas had a heart of gold. His gentle nature was especially evident when he held a baby.
Nick also had a great love for animals and helped his sister raise many fish, a hamster, six guinea hens, and two cats, Riley and Ollie.
Nick loved with an unmatched fierceness. Everyone admired and will remember his quiet, gentle force.
Nicholas is survived by his parents Mary and Thomas Patell, his sister Alexis, and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Michael and Marjorie Patell, and his maternal grandparents, William and Anne Schieferstine, and his cousin James G. Patell.
Services will be held at Summerville Funeral Home, 1997 Harwood Drive, Sandy Creek, NY, on Saturday April 10th from :00 to :00 pm. Please observe all Covid precautions.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or donations, and to honor Nicholas, please consider performing an act of kindness for a disabled person. We all need one another.
