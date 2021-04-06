Richard F. Dombrowsky, 68, of Redwood

Rick had a great following with Bob Marley and The Wailers, along with the Grateful Dead. He worked for a surveying company in West Virginia. Living in or traveling to such places as Jamaica, Thailand, Indonesia, India, and California (where he welcomed his daughter, Sara, into his life) During his stay in West Virginia he and his brother Jim and dear friend Doug Tichenor converted a barn into a home and lived in it for years. Then finally settling here in Redwood, NY, on Butterfield Lake over 30 years ago. He created Thousand Island Organics, and grew organic vegetables for the Redwood Food Bank using the community gardens.