Richard F. Dombrowsky, 68, of Redwood

REDWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Richard F. Dombrowsky, 68, of Butterfield Camp Rd., passed away on a sun-filled Easter Sunday overlooking beautiful Butterfield Lake, April 4, 2021 at his home.
Born on August 24, 1952 in Syracuse, NY, he was the oldest child of Richard Aylett and Helen Mae Scott Dombrowsky. He graduated from Liverpool High School in 1970 and attended Baker University, for ministry and Glenville State College for surveying.
Rick’s life adventures were so diverse that many of us would have envied all the places he traveled to and adventures he experienced. Let us name just a few: An extremely close encounter with a black bear during a boy scout camping trip. Starring roles in Liverpool High School musicals. Learning to play guitar. Active involvement in Liverpool Methodist Youth Fellowship (MYF). Moving to Kansas to attend Baker University with the goal of becoming a minister. Employed by Liverpool Central Schools to deliver the mail. He later found Betterfarm in Redwood where he became good friends with the Caldwell’s family.
Rick had a great following with Bob Marley and The Wailers, along with the Grateful Dead. He worked for a surveying company in West Virginia. Living in or traveling to such places as Jamaica, Thailand, Indonesia, India, and California (where he welcomed his daughter, Sara, into his life) During his stay in West Virginia he and his brother Jim and dear friend Doug Tichenor converted a barn into a home and lived in it for years. Then finally settling here in Redwood, NY, on Butterfield Lake over 30 years ago. He created Thousand Island Organics, and grew organic vegetables for the Redwood Food Bank using the community gardens.
Survivors include a daughter, Sara Sun; a granddaughter, Aurora Mae Levely; his parents, Richard A. and Helen M. Dombrowsky; brother, James E. Dombrowsky; sister, Susan Dombrowsky-Hinebaugh; brother, Bradford S. and Carol A. Dombrowsky; trusted confidant & brotherly-friend, Steve “Harry” Harrington; Aurora’s father, Branden and the Levely Family; three nieces, Liza Dombrowsky, Jessica M. Begley and husband Kevin, and Kristi Linn Hinebaugh; two nephews, Cody J. Dombrowsky and Clayton R. Dombrowsky; two great-nephews, Theordore L. “Teddy” Begley and Rory M. Begley; a great-niece, Eloise E. Dombrowsky; Uncle Melvin Scott and husband, Michael Grusd; a multitude of cousins on both sides of the family.
He was preceded in death by, Uncle Quentin (Dinty) Frey, Aunt Nancy Dombrowsky Frey, Uncle Leon (Billy) Scott, Aunt Hazel Scott Calhoun, Aunt Harriet Scott Brunig, Uncle Bill Brunig, Uncle John Scott, Aunt Nettie Scott Gino, Uncle Chet Gino, Uncle Lester Corbin, Aunt Verda Scott Corbin and numerous cousins on the Scott side of the family.
Services will be announced later this year.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
