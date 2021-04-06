SPCA: high-energy Rocky

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rocky is full of energy.
The husky mix is this week’s featured pet from the Jefferson County SPCA.
He’s 2 years old and around 45 pounds.
Rocky is both highly energetic and very sweet, although he can be a little jumpy at first.
Executive director Jordan Walker-Rodriguez says people can again start making appointments to visit pets they’re interested in adopting.
You can do that at jeffersoncountyspca.org or by calling 315-782-3260.
