SPCA: high-energy Rocky
By 7 News Staff | April 6, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT - Updated April 6 at 8:02 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rocky is full of energy.

The husky mix is this week’s featured pet from the Jefferson County SPCA.

He’s 2 years old and around 45 pounds.

Rocky is both highly energetic and very sweet, although he can be a little jumpy at first.

Executive director Jordan Walker-Rodriguez says people can again start making appointments to visit pets they’re interested in adopting.

You can do that at jeffersoncountyspca.org or by calling 315-782-3260.

