PYRITES, N.Y. (WWNY) - Timothy J. “Timmy” Coffey, 61 of Pyrites died Saturday, April 3, 2021 at University Medical Center, Syracuse after being stricken at home.
Calling hours will be held privately for the family at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. Public graveside services will follow at 2:00 PM in Hermon Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Lawrence Funeral Home via mail or on the website www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
Tim was born November 19, 1959 a son of Joanne (Capalario) Coffey and the late James A. Coffey. He was a graduate of Canton High School and was medically discharged from the US Army in 1977.
On March 29, 1980 he married Phyllis Premo at the home of Randy Carr in Richville with Pastor Lewis as celebrant. The couple were married 41 years.
Tim worked for Hanson Aggregates in Ogdensburg for 17 years, for Harry Harmer for 1.5 years and St. Lawrence Zinc for 2.5 years.
Surviving are his mother Joanne Coffey; wife, Phyllis Coffey; daughter, Dana (Mike) Merithew; brother, Joseph (Jamie) Coffey; sisters, Susan (Joseph) Tresidder, Jayne (Royce) Corbine and Peggy (Shawn) Thompson; two grandchildren, Kole and Marissa Merithew; numerous nieces and nephews; and Aunt Shirley Coffey. He will also be fondly remembered by Shawn and Tiger Delorme, who he treated as his own sons.
He was predeceased by his father, James Coffey and infant brother, Russell James Coffey.
Tim was a past member of Pyrites Volunteer Fire Department and played in slow pitch softball leagues for many years. He also enjoyed playing horseshoes, hunting and fishing, he loved to dance, socialize with friends and family. He was a people person. He loved people and will be surely missed.
