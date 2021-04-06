Tomorrow’s Health: antibiotic use, pregnancy stress & when to have surgery

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The American College of Physicians is suggesting a shorter course of antibiotics for some common bacterial infections.
Some of the infections include certain types of pneumonia and urinary tract infections.
The ACP says at least 30 percent of antibiotic use in the U.S. is unnecessary.
Stress during pregnancy
A new study finds children whose mothers experienced stressful events during pregnancy handle stress differently when they become adults.
Researchers in Boston found exposure in the womb to inflammation-promoting substances called cytokines is linked to how the adult brain responds to negative stressful situations more than 45 years after birth.
When to have surgery
The day of the week you have surgery may impact how long you stay in the hospital.
Researchers from the Cleveland Clinic looked at patients who underwent elective spinal surgery.
They found patients whose operations were on Thursdays and Fridays stayed 20 to 30 percent longer in the hospital than patients whose procedures were on Mondays and Tuesdays.
