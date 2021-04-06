Tri-county region reports 38 new COVID infections

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - When it comes to new COVID-19 infections, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties reported a combined 38 cases on Tuesday.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported 13 new cases.
Since the pandemic began, the county has had 6,129 cases of the virus.
Two people are hospitalized.
The number of deaths remains at 82.
Officials said 5,885 people have recovered from COVID since the pandemic started.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County reported 20 new cases.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 6,754 cases of COVID-19 and 94 deaths.
There are 6 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Officials said 152 cases are active and 6,508 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 5 new cases, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 2,018.
The death toll remains at 29.
Two people are hospitalized.
Officials said 1,948 people have recovered from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
