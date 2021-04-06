Watertown city council forced to delay fire truck vote

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown city council’s empty seat means lawmakers will have to wait to vote on a bond for a new fire truck.
It’s for $1.4 million and will finance a new ladder truck for the fire department.
But because approving the bond is in an ordinance, it needed unanimous consent of all five council members to be considered Monday night.
With Jesse Roshia’s seat still vacant, the council fell one vote shy of that mark, so, the bond ordinance will be pushed to the next meeting in two weeks.
As for Roshia’s empty seat, the council is interviewing a candidate, Leonard Spazziani, at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Council members did vote in agreement on a contract with CSEA Local Unit 7151.
It gives a larger-than-usual raise to the roughly 150 workers in the union: 2.25 percent.
Last year’s contract saw a .75 percent raise.
This is just a one-year contract instead of the usual two-year because of the financial upheaval caused by the pandemic.
