After the SAG Awards

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
I understand we are in still in a pandemic, and award shows must be redefined, but even by these standards, the pre-recorded SAG AWARDs telecast that aired on Sunday, night – April 4 – was so not entertaining it was almost subversive. On the other hand, you could argue that they did good by their viewers, by keeping it to one hour and purposely not trying to make it something it cannot possibly be during a pandemic.
Winners were notified ahead of time, Wednesday or Thursday, according to The Wrap and their zoom acceptance speeches were pre-recorded.
As a Schitt’s Creek fan, I was very happy to see both Catherine O’Hara and the whole cast honored, but disappointed that Dan Levy and Eugene Levy were shut out – Jason Sudeikis won for Ted Lasso instead.
Still, we had one last time to celebrate Schitt’s Creek, which was nominated last year for the first time in TV comedy ensemble. It proves to be the little show that can. Although it didn’t get most of its recognition it deserved until its last season---it is going out with a bang!
Catherine O’Hara made a clean sweep of all the major tv acting awards for the last season: Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG, Critic’s Choice Award and Television Critic’s Association and she deserved everyone, in my opinion.
In an incredibly unpredictable, loopy award season, anything clearly goes. Often the SAG awards, combined with the Golden Globe award wins inform the odds or possible winners of the much-coveted Oscars (in the film categories of course) – but if anything, this year makes the outcome of the Oscars even more unpredictable – especially in the Best Supporting Actress and Actress categories.
The Best Actress Oscar winner is completely up in the air. Longtime favorite Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) seems like a longshot now, after not winning any major award coming into the Oscar Broadcast (later this month.) Viola Davis’ (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) win at the SAG’S increases her odds a great deal, and ironically increases Andra Day’s (The United States Versus Billie Holiday) odds as well.
All four SAG film acting awards – were awarded to actors of color, including the surprise of Yuh-Jung Youn for playing the grandmother in Minari. Whether she will upset the eight time, no win yet – Glenn Close for the Oscars is intriguing indeed. Close has won two SAG Awards already, so perhaps this made it easier for SAG voters to vote for Youn, but Oscar votes will feel pressured to award one of our greatest film actresses of all time, with a much overdue award.
The male acting Oscars seem like a foregone conclusion after the SAG wins: Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) – posthumously and Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) appear unstoppable at this point.
For more information and a list of all winners:
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.