Celebrating the Month of the Military Child

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - April is Month of the Military Child, a time dedicated to the sacrifices made by military children.
To recognize the occasion, which is symbolized by the color purple, the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with Augustinian Academy and IMEC to host an event later this month.
Through the month of April, active duty and retired military kids can stop at IMEC on Riverside Drive to pick up a goody bag, certificate of appreciation, and a purple luminary bag that parents can write on. Those luminary bags will be lit up in their children’s honor.
“We want to make that impact and really give them a home and community that they feel comfortable in and not just that they are here for a couple years and they’re gone. We want them to know that they are here and part of our community while they are here,” said Rebecca Wallen, executive director, Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce.
Wallen says the lighting of the luminary bags will take place on its “Purple Up Day” on April 15 at 7:30 p.m. on the State Street village green.
