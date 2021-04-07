Fort Drum man accused of attempted robbery

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Fort Drum man is accused of trying to rob someone last month.
Watertown police say 21-year-ol Naseem Williams was allegedly in possession of what appeared to be a handgun when he attempted to steal money from the victim at Maywood Terrance in Watertown on March 11.
Police say Williams allegedly threw the victim to the ground during the robbery attempt.
He was arrested Tuesday and charged with three counts of second-degree attempted robbery, fourth-degree attempted grand larceny, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and second-degree harassment.
Williams was arraigned in Watertown city court, where he was released and turned over to the Fort Drum Provost Marshal Office.
