Franklin “Frank” L. Haggett, 93, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWNY) - Franklin “Frank” L. Haggett of County Route 38, passed away peacefully at Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Center early Friday evening (April 2nd, 2021).
As per his wishes there will be no public calling hours. A private graveside service will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Massena with full military honors at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.
Frank was born on June 9th, 1927 to the late Joseph and Grace (Sawyer) Haggett in Clifton, NY. He attended Norfolk Schools and later in life was drafted into the United States Army to serve his country during World War II.
Upon his return home from Europe he soon meet and was married to his wife, Dorris Eurto on January 6, 1946 in Norfolk. She predeceased him on July 20, 1993.
During his training in the United States military, Frank had developed a great understanding of mechanics and the maintenance of all types of Army gasoline vehicles. He soon found himself working at ALCOA as he did for the next 39 years as a machine operator.
In his spare time, Frank could be found tinkering with many of his projects in the garage at the family home. He was a member of the Massena American Legion Post No. 79 and AMVETS Post No. 4.
Frank is survived by his six children; Floyd and Marielle Haggatt of Bristol, CT, Grace and Wayne Garrabarnt of Summerville, SC, Debra Hartford of Massena, NY, Clifford “Kip” and Alicia Haggatt of Massena, NY, Roleigh and Gina Haggatt of Port St. Lucie, FL, and Pamela and Scott Scallion of Norfolk, NY.
Frank is also survived by 16 grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren along with nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Frank was predeceased by his brother Joseph Haggett and two sisters; Dorris Brown and Ethel Lynn Barone and a son, Leslie Haggett in 1998.
Memorial contributions in Franks’ name can be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Family and friends are welcome to share memories, stories and photos of Frank by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
