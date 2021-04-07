Health center works to bring vaccine to remote areas

TURIN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Hallways were filled at South Lewis Central Tuesday evening with people getting ready to receive the COVID vaccine.
It was a mobile clinic hosted by North Country Family Health Center, with a goal of bringing vaccines closer to people.
“Having the mobile site here in a rural community allows people not to travel for that hour, maybe to come into Watertown or even those considering going the other way to Rome or something, or even Syracuse,” said April Fallon, who’s the Family Health Center’s director of marketing and community relations.
Fallon says they looked at the state data to see what areas are underserved.
“So, we went to the targeted areas and this area happened to be one of those,” she said.
The site vaccinated around 200 people with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. It’s an added bonus for people like Joseph and Beverly Schindler, natives of nearby Boonville, who have been waiting for this opportunity.
“We’ve been waiting for a Johnson and Johnson,” Beverly Schindler said.
She said she didn’t know what she and her husband would do if it weren’t for Tuesday’s clinic.
“I don’t - haven’t heard of anywhere the Johnson and Johnson is,” she said, “so I don’t know where we would go.”
And they’re not alone. Fallon says appointments filled up within a couple of days.
Fallon says there will be two more of these mobile vaccination clinics over the next couple of weeks.
The first one will be at Mannsville Elementary School and the second at Indian River High School.
