Highlights & scores: JCC on the diamond against Cayuga

Highlights & scores: JCC on the diamond against Cayuga
By Mel Busler | April 7, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT - Updated April 7 at 7:40 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson hosted Cayuga in college baseball Tuesday.

Game one: Tyler Ziemak with a deep blast to center for a double. He later scores on a sacrifice fly, making it 1-0 Cayuga.

Bottom of the first, Dakota Corbett-Bean leads off with a single up the middle for Jefferson. He would be left stranded, though.

Top of the second, Jacob Coleman lines a single to right, Andrew Boglione comes in to score. Cayuga leads 2-0.

Bottom of the third, Juan Reynoso lines one off the first baseman for a single and then reaches third on a throwing error.

Nathan Doremus then grounds out, driving in Reynoso and cutting the Cayuga lead to 2-1.

Cayuga goes on to beat Jefferson 9-7 in game one and 10-6 in game 2.

Tuesday’s local scores

College baseball

Cayuga 9, Jefferson 7

Cayuga 10, Jefferson 6

College softball

Clarkson 13, RIT 0

Clarkson 4, RIT 2

Men’s college lacrosse

St. Lawrence 21, SUNY Plattsburgh 5

Women’s college lacrosse

Vassar 15, Clarkson 10

Boys’ high school soccer

Watertown 4, Fulton 2

Girls’ high school swimming

South Jefferson 98, Carthage 83

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.