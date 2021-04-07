Highlights & scores: JCC on the diamond against Cayuga

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson hosted Cayuga in college baseball Tuesday.
Game one: Tyler Ziemak with a deep blast to center for a double. He later scores on a sacrifice fly, making it 1-0 Cayuga.
Bottom of the first, Dakota Corbett-Bean leads off with a single up the middle for Jefferson. He would be left stranded, though.
Top of the second, Jacob Coleman lines a single to right, Andrew Boglione comes in to score. Cayuga leads 2-0.
Bottom of the third, Juan Reynoso lines one off the first baseman for a single and then reaches third on a throwing error.
Nathan Doremus then grounds out, driving in Reynoso and cutting the Cayuga lead to 2-1.
Cayuga goes on to beat Jefferson 9-7 in game one and 10-6 in game 2.
Tuesday’s local scores
College baseball
Cayuga 9, Jefferson 7
Cayuga 10, Jefferson 6
College softball
Clarkson 13, RIT 0
Clarkson 4, RIT 2
Men’s college lacrosse
St. Lawrence 21, SUNY Plattsburgh 5
Women’s college lacrosse
Vassar 15, Clarkson 10
Boys’ high school soccer
Watertown 4, Fulton 2
Girls’ high school swimming
South Jefferson 98, Carthage 83
