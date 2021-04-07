Irene Pratt, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - During a beautiful sunrise on Good Friday, (April 2nd, 2021) Irene Pratt passed away peacefully at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Amazing to all who gave her care and comfort, her good Hungarian blood kept her going and she passed when she was ready.
Irene was born in Massena on May 4th, 1926 to Joseph and Catherine (Bregg) Szaybel. After high school she moved to Washington D.C. to work for the Veterans Affairs Administration during World War II. She came back Massena and married Emmett Pratt at St. Mary’s Church in November 1948 which they lived and raised seven kids in Massena.
She is survived by her children Janice Crowe, Robert (Julie) Pratt, Nancy (Bill) Griffes and Michael and Eva Pratt. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Irene was predeceased by her husband Emmet and her in-laws Titus and Eva as well as a brother in-law Tom Pratt. Also her brothers John, Joe, and Steve. Sisters Yolanda, and Ethel. Her daughter Mary Catherine, a son Emmett Thomas, an infant son Adam, and a son in-law Jaime Crowe.
In her passing Irene was still exhausted from all the ironing she thought she still had to do for her seven kids. Irene will be fondly remembered by her family for the wonderful beef pot pies that would greet them at the door when they came to visit.
Irene was in the Massena Home bureau, she was also a life member of the VFW auxiliary. She enjoyed going to lunch with the Red Fox ladies, going on various senior citizen bus trips, playing cards with fellow members of the VFW, going to Notre Dame Football games, all the many golf trips, and many dinners with friends. One trip Irene truly got to enjoy is going to Europe where she visited her brothers Steve’s grave at the Netherlands American Cemetery in Margraten.
A memorial Mass and burial for Irene will take place this summer at the convenience of the family, as she will have a memorial service to coincide with her brother in-law, Thomas W. Pratt who passed away in December of 2020 at St. Mary’s Church, Massena.
The family has entrusted the arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Friends and family may share online condolences and memories and stories of Irene by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.