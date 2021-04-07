Joanne M. Urban, 84, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Joanne M. Urban, 84, Watertown, widow of John Urban, passed away Friday April 2nd, 2021 at the Samaritan Keep Home where she had resided since February of 2020.

Joanne is survived by two brothers Jon Grant, Brownville and Joseph Grant, Florida; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband John Urban and her parents James and Rose Grant Sr..

She was born in Watertown, November 21, 1936, a daughter to James and Rose A. Misteiro Grant, Sr. She graduated from Watertown High School.

Following high school, Joanne worked for radio stations in Rochester and Watertown for a several years. After her marriage to John Urban, she and her husband owned and operated the Urban Real Estate business in Watertown for many years.

Mrs. Urban was a member of St. Anthony’s Church.

