Joanne M. Urban, 84, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Joanne M. Urban, 84, Watertown, widow of John Urban, passed away Friday April 2nd, 2021 at the Samaritan Keep Home where she had resided since February of 2020.
A memorial mass will be held at a day and time to be announced in the Summer of 2021. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
Joanne is survived by two brothers Jon Grant, Brownville and Joseph Grant, Florida; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband John Urban and her parents James and Rose Grant Sr..
She was born in Watertown, November 21, 1936, a daughter to James and Rose A. Misteiro Grant, Sr. She graduated from Watertown High School.
Following high school, Joanne worked for radio stations in Rochester and Watertown for a several years. After her marriage to John Urban, she and her husband owned and operated the Urban Real Estate business in Watertown for many years.
Mrs. Urban was a member of St. Anthony’s Church.
