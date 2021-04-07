Lewis County legislators vote to improve broadband, approve police reform

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County lawmakers set aside $1 million to improve the county’s broadband access.
That decision was made at a Board of Legislators meeting Tuesday night.
Legislature chair Larry Dolhof says the money will come from the county’s $5 million in federal stimulus funds.
A special ad hoc committee will be formed to address the broadband initiative.
A survey by the Development Authority of the North Country found that nearly one in four people reported no access to broadband or dial up internet.
The county’s police reform plan was also approved by the board Tuesday night.
Reform plans were due to the state by April 1. county manager Ryan Piche says legislators opted to wait for Tuesday’s meeting rather than scheduling a separate one.
The plan now heads to Albany.
