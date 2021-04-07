Local maple season comes to early end

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The taps soon will be dry. Another maple season coming to an end, but producers would like a few more weeks.
It’s the last day of sap collecting for Moser’s Mapleridge Farm in Copenhagen, ending a shorter maple season.
“Yeah, this was a short season, went pretty quick, we basically had a big week, and it trickled in here or there,” said Vaughn Moser, producer at Moser’s Mapleridge Farm.
In order for sap to flow, the days have to be just warm enough and the nights have to dip below freezing. This year, that meant three weeks of production.
“The weather dictates everything. Cold nights, warm days. Lately, it’s been too warm during the day, not cold enough during the night, so that’s what’s driving the end of the season. There’s not much you can do about it, so you get what you get and you don’t throw a fit,” said Vaughn.
At Widrick Maple in the town of Rutland, owner Phil Widrick is busy pulling out all 14,000 of his sap spouts.
He’s been in the maple industry for 12 years and knows a good year from a bad one.
“This one’s not a good one. It’s about 50-75 percent crop, that’s where most everybody’s falling,” he said.
He’s short this season by several thousand gallons and he’s not alone.
“From what I’m hearing, the entire maple belt up through Quebec is all in the same boat,” said Widrick.
Maple producers say this may have been a short season, but the maple industry overall still has a good outlook.
“I think the future looks good for the maple industry because maple is produced in such a small portion of the world at this time,” said Widrick.
And every drop counts.
