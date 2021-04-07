Michael Scott Hale, 45, formerly of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Michael Scott Hale, age 45, of Kansas City, MO and formerly of Plattsburgh and Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Friday, April 23, 2021, at 11:00AM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Burial will be in St. Alexander Cemetery, next to his mother, in Morrisonville, NY with military honors at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Mr. Hale passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, St. Luke’s North Hospital in Kansas City, MO.
Michael is survived by his father, Kenneth C. Hale of Ogdensburg, NY; his stepmother, Patricia Hale of Ogdensburg; a stepsister, Karri Hollis and her husband, Andrew, of Ogdensburg, NY and their children, Ryan and Andrew II Hollis, as well as many cousins.
He is predeceased by his mother, Paulette Mary Hale, his maternal grandparents, Wilfred Sr. and Lee Carter and paternal grandparents, Edward and Barbara Hale.
Michael was born on June 13, 1975, in Plattsburgh, NY, the son of Kenneth Claude and Paulette Mary (Carter) Hale. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1994.
Michael later enlisted the United States Marines and was honorably discharged in 1998. Michael was employed by Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora as a NYS Correctional Officer, retiring in 2015, due to disability.
Michael enjoyed video games and was a computer wizard. He was a member of the AVT Club, administrator of the website, ASMDSS.com, and an ardent supporter of Veterans and War Survivors. Michael loved his dog, Kia.
Donations may be made in Michael’s memory to VFW Post 2936, 1112 Champlain Street, Ogdensburg, NY and American Humane Society, 1400 16th Street NW, Suite 360, Washington, DC 20036.
