Morning Checkup: National Donate Life Month

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - April is National Donate Life Month.
Nancy Ryan from the Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network talked about the importance of becoming an organ, eye, and tissue donor during Samaritan Medical Center’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.
You can watch that interview in the video above.
It’s easy to sign up to become a donor through the Department of Motor Vehicles when you get a new license or renew your old one.
You can also register to become a donor at donorrecovery.org or, in New York state, when you register to vote.
