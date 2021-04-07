78 new COVID infections reported in region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties reported a combined 78 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported 36 new cases.
Since the pandemic began, the county has had 6,165 cases of the virus.
Two people are hospitalized.
The number of deaths remains at 82.
Officials said 5,902 people have recovered from COVID since the pandemic started.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County reported 36 new cases.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 6,790 cases of COVID-19 and 94 deaths.
There are 7 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Officials said 179 cases are active and 6,517 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 6 new cases, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 2,024.
The death toll remains at 29.
Three people are hospitalized.
Officials said 1,951 people have recovered from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
