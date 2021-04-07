Pushed too far? Watertown fire chief troubled by data from fallen recruit’s training

When asked if Morse went through more oxygen in that day of training than a firefighter would at a structure fire, Timerman said, “I can’t go into too much detail because we haven’t commenced the investigation on the air pack yet. But I can tell you that the amount of air cylinders that Peyton depleted that day was far in excess of what would be expected of a Watertown city firefighter at a structure fire. We try to limit ourselves to 2 air cylinders or maybe 3 if necessary, but after that we are generally to the point where we are not effective anymore, more prone to injuries. We are just out of gas. He went through more than that, considerably more than that on the morning he was training....That does worry me.”