Rachel A. Gould, 95, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rachel A. Gould, 95, of Archer Road, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Carthage Area Hospital.
Rachel was born on June 14, 1925 in Watertown, New York, daughter of the late Frederick and Beatrice (Balue) Cardinal.
She married George L. Gould Jr. who predeceased her on June 16, 2009. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include three children, George (Sally) Gould III of Black River; Herb (Margaret) Gould of Watertown; Ray (Korleen) Gould of Watertown; a sister, Nancy VanDerzee of Trumansburg, NY; as well as 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren (that she knew of).
She is predeceased by a son, David Gould; four sisters, Jean, Katherine, Patricia and Linda; and a brother, Richard.
A graveside service will be held in Maple Hill Cemetery in Rutland at a date and time to be announced.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
