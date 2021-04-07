Rally calls attention to alleged sexual assault and harassment complaints

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Not happy with how SUNY Potsdam handles alleged sexual harassment and assault complaints from students, a group spoke up with silence Wednesday.
A rally had students and community members sitting quietly with signs at the college.
Organizers say it’s to represent how the school has been silent about certain claims.
They held the rally because, according to organizers, more students have recently been sharing stories of being sexually assaulted on campus.
“I want people to start talking about this. No more silence. And, I’m hoping that regulations get changed in the way that SUNY Potsdam addresses issues like this,” said Jaiden Widdall, rally organizer.
In a statement, SUNY Potsdam President Dr. Kristin Esterberg said the college is listening and launching an investigation of all past reported incidents of sexual harassment and assault, to ensure each one was thoroughly reviewed, and referred to local law enforcement if needed.
