Red & Black signing up players for 2021 season

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Now is your chance to play for the oldest semiprofessional football team in America.
The first signup session for the Watertown Red & Black is set. Head coach George Ashcraft is ready to fill up the roster.
The signup is Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Eagles Club in Washington Street in Watertown.
“Anybody that’s interested is playing or helping out, show up and we’ll talk about it,” Ashcraft said.
After taking 2020 off because of the pandemic, the R&B are looking to fill needs for this season.
With the season starting in August, practices begin a little later this season. Ashcraft is targeting early June.
Watch the video for Ashcraft’s expectations for the upcoming season.
