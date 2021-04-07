SUNY begins inoculating students against COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The State University of New York is rolling out a program to vaccinate tens of thousands of on-campus students before they leave for the summer.
SUNY is shipping more than 18,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to 34 campuses.
That’s the vaccine that requires only one dose, which makes it easier to inoculate as many students as possible. More doses will be sent out as they become available.
SUNY officials say some students may not have time for two doses before the end of the semester. Many students will leave campus in early May.
More than 350,000 SUNY students were notified by email to remind them that they’re now eligible for vaccination. The minimum age was lowered to 16 Tuesday.
SUNY is encouraging all students to schedule their vaccine appointments before the semester ends and, if they can, choose vaccination sites set aside specifically for college students.
