Warm & sunny today, even warmer tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clouds will clear off early Wednesday, leaving us with yet another very nice day.
It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 60s.
It stays warm overnight. Lows will be in the upper 40s.
Thursday could be record setting. The forecasted high of 73 would tie the record.
It will be a mostly sunny day.
Highs will be in the low 70s on Friday and Saturday. It will be partly sunny Friday and mostly sunny on Saturday.
Our best chance for rain – 60 percent – is on Sunday. Highs will be in the low 60s.
There’s a 40 percent chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday will be partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 50s both days.
