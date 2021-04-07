Watertown YMCA plan passes city planning hurdle

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown city planning board approved extra space for the Watertown Family YMCA’s proposed community and aquatic center.
A site plan for an 11,000-square-foot addition was unanimously approved by the board Tuesday night.
It allows more space for the YMCA’s proposed seven-lane lap pool.
It’s estimated the pool could generate hundreds of thousands of dollars in visitor revenue through swim meets and other uses.
It’s part of a more-than-$18 million project to change the former call center building on Arsenal Street into a health and fitness center.
“One more step to seeing that new YMCA in place and open for our community,” YMCA CEO Denise Young said. “So very excited to go one more step.”
Small changes to parking and pedestrian walkways have to be made in the site plan before it’s presented to the city council.
Once approved, construction is expected to begin in July and wrap up by Fall 2022.
