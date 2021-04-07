Watertown’s Concert in the Park canceled for second year

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A popular summer tradition in Watertown is canceled for a second straight year.
The Concert in the Park, which brings music and fireworks to the city, won’t happen this 4th of July.
Event officials say bringing thousands of people together still isn’t a safe idea.
Also, to organize it, it needs to be planned well in advance - decisions that can’t be made right now.
“While it’s a free concert to the community, it’s an expensive concert to put on. It costs about $30,000 and we have funders from the local businesses who want to be sure it has a chance of coming off. It’s not right to go out and ask them if you aren’t absolutely positive you can do it,” said Carl McLaughlin, community events chairman, Watertown Noon Rotary.
McLaughlin says organizers hope to be back with the concert in the park in 2022.
