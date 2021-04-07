Workshops available for nonprofits

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The United Way of Northern New York is offering workshops geared toward nonprofits.
Natasha Gamble from the United Way’s North Country Center for Nonprofit Excellence talked about them during an interview on 7 News This Morning.
Advanced Microsoft Excel Training is from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 15 or Monday, April 26. Seats are filling up fast.
Successful Strategies for Recruiting, Managing and Retaining Volunteers is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 29.
Nonprofit Accounting and Bookkeeping is from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 20.
You can register for all three at unitedway-nny.org/nccne.
