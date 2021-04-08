Texas police say suspect in custody; 1 person killed, 4 in critical condition after shooting

We are devastated by the events today at our Bryan manufacturing facility located on Stone City Drive. Our hearts go out to the families and the loved ones of those affected. We want to thank the many members of our law enforcement teams and other emergency personnel who responded so quickly. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement during the investigation of this horrible crime. We ask that you respect the privacy of the family members of those who were involved. Right now, our focus is on providing support to and prayers for our employees and the extended Kent Moore Cabinets family during this tragic time.

Kent Moore Cabinets