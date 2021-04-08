Adams resumes push for new village playground

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Adams is back in the swing of fundraising for a new playground, something the village has been without for decades.
If you talk to someone who grew up in the village of Adams, they might tell you about an old playground on Institute Street.
“It used to have slides and teeter-totters and it had big spider in the middle of it,” village trustee Kreg Davis said. “I mean, it was what we grew up with.”
Davis is talking about a piece of land that’s now owned by the village, but all that’s left of the playground that stood there more than 20 years ago is a swing set.
“All surrounding areas have beautiful playgrounds and we were fortunate enough to have the land donated back to the village, so it’s time,” trustee Lory Cobb said.
But building a new playground costs money.
Cobb says the price tag could be upwards of $300,000, but having a nearby place to play for children in the area is something she and Davis believe is priceless for families.
“It just means everything to get the kids out instead of being on their phones and their electronics all the time,” Davis said. “It gives them something to do, keeps them out of trouble and that’s what we’re really aiming to do.”
For families from Adams to get to a playground, it’s not as easy as a bike ride or a walk. You’d have to drive about seven miles down Route 11 to get to Mannsville Manor Elementary School.
But Davis and Cobb say that through fundraisers and donations, the village has raised more than $20,000 toward its playground project.
COVID put fundraising on pause, but now they’re back to it.
“We’re full tilt, we’re ready to go, and we’re not going to give up,” Davis said.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.