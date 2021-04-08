Can-Am Speedway launches 2021 season this weekend

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville will be the place this weekend for great racing, as some of the best drivers in the northeast head to the nasty track of the north.
The Super DIRTCar Series will be setting up shop.
Preparations at the track are underway for what promises to be a big night of racing.
The big blocks will be the main attraction for the Thunder in the Thousand Islands event.
Track owner Tyler Bartlett provides details in the video.
Fans will be allowed, although on a limited basis. You can learn how to attend on Can-Am’s website and Facebook page
A practice session will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Pit gates open at noon Saturday, grandstand gates at 2:30 p.m., with hot laps at 4:30.
DIRTVision will provide pay per view. There will be a link on Can-Am’s Facebook page.
