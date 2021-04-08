Carthage man accused of turning off hospital’s oxygen supply, risking patients’ lives

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 30 year old Carthage man is accused of turning off the oxygen supply to Carthage Area Hospital, risking the lives of patients.
Village police arrested Shaun Bohn of 310 South James Street on a felony count of first-degree reckless endangerment. They also charged him with misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal trespass.
According to police, on March 19, Bohn broke into a fenced in area outside Carthage Area Hospital where large oxygen tanks are kept.
Police said Bohn turned off the supply to the hospital, which “created grave risk of death to two patients that were on oxygen inside of the hospital.”
Police said a hospital alarm immediately sounded when the supply was turned off. The patients were not injured, they said.
Bohn was arrested on the charges at the Jefferson County Jail, where he’s currently behind held on an attempted arson charge unrelated to this case.
