GOP’s Rep. Lee Zeldin announces run for governor

NEW YORK (AP) - Republican U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin has announced his candidacy for governor of New York.
Zeldin launched his campaign Thursday with an attack on incumbent Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Zeldin said Cuomo has “gotta go.”
Zeldin is an Army veteran who has represented New York’s 1st congressional district on Long Island since 2015. He served two terms in the state Senate before that.
Other Republicans who have said they are considering seeking the Republican nomination for New York governor in 2022 include Andrew Giuiliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
Cuomo is the subject of investigations over sexual harassment allegations and COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents.
