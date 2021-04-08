Highlights & scores: Carthage & General Brown on the gridiron

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was a rare Wednesday afternoon high school football contest in Carthage as the Comets hosted the General Brown Lions.
The Comets strike on their first possession when Josh Demko calls his own number on the keeper and goes 8 yards for the touchdown. Now it’s 6-0 Comets
Still in the first, the Comets expand on their lead. It’s Demko again on the keeper, this time going 20 yards for the score -- 14-0 Carthage.
The Lions answer late in the first when Kaleb Natali takes the pitch and goes 4 yards to paydirt, cutting the Comet’s lead to 14-6.
Second quarter: The Comets counter when Carter Kempney finds a hole up the middle and goes 6 yards for the touchdown -- 21-6 Comets.
The Lions were looking to cut into the Comets’ lead but Nate Heller is picked off by Josh Bigelow.
The Comets take advantage on their next play when Kempney gets loose outside and rambles 47 yards for the touchdown -- 28-6 Comets at the half.
Late in the third, still 28-6, Elijah Rawley takes it 60 yards down the sideline for the touchdown, cutting the Comets’ lead to 28-13.
Fourth quarter: Kempney goes 52 yards for the score.
Kempney has 341 yards on the ground and 4 scores as Carthage beat General Brown 41-27.
“Today our line came out way better than the last game,” Kempney said. “They were just getting ready. This game they came out to play and they’re what set me free.”
“We knew we got a couple guys that can do some pretty special things and the kids put it together early and we got a lead,” Carthage coach Jason Coffman said. “The kids responded. They played hard, it’s just playing spring football is so much different than what we’re used to.”
Wednesday’s local scores
High school football
Carthage 41, General Brown 27
College baseball
St. Lawrence 8, Ithaca 6
College softball
Utica 8, SUNY Canton 0
Utica 2, SUNY Canton 0
