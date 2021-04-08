Nancy C. Rheome, 80, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Nancy C. Rheome, age 80 of Ogdensburg will be held on Monday (April 12, 2021) at 2:00pm at the St. John’s Episcopal Church with Rev. Carolyn Bartkus officiating.
Burial will be at the Ogdensburgh Cemetery when ground conditions improve.
Calling Hours will also be held on Monday from 11:00am to 1:30pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home prior to the funeral service.
Ms. Rheome passed away early Wednesday morning (April 7, 2021) at the St. Joseph’s Home.
Surviving are two sisters Sharon (Ronald) Ritchie and Rose (Robert) Sovie; cousins Edna Perrault, Jeannette Perrault and Jennifer Davison all of Ogdensburg; nieces & nephews Chrissy (Curt) Hammond, Steve (Angela) Ritchie and Amy Ritchie, Lee Sovie, Joseph (Valerie) Sovie and Brandon Dawson; along with great-nieces & great-nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; a sister Frances Dawson; and brother-in-law Kenneth Dawson.
Nancy was born on May 26, 1940 in Ogdensburg NY, a daughter of Edward & Helen (Johnson) Rheome. She attended local schools for her education and later worked at the ARC in Ogdensburg. She was a member of the St. John’s Episcopal Church in Ogdensburg and enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, shopping, watching TV, playing bingo, going to the casino and spending time with her family.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. John’s Episcopal Church, 400 Caroline Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared on www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
